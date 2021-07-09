2 Find a Home: Maile

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Looking for a dog that and has tons of personality? Maile may be the perfect dog for you.

Maile is a six-year-old Terrier and American Pitbull mix that has a unique personality. Her gentle demeanor is charming to all who meet her.

She adores her toys and loves to carry her favorite toy around with her on walks. She is looking for a companion that will give her plenty of attention and shower her with love.

If you are interested in adopting Maile, click here to learn how.

Booking an adoptions appointment with Hawaiian Humane is easy. Visit their website to get started and for up-to-date information on animals that are currently available for adoption.