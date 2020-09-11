2 Find A Home: Macnut

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Macnut is a 2-year-old guinea pig that is sweet as can be! Small and gentle, Macnut came to Hawaiian Humane with four other guinea pigs and it’d be great if he could continue to chirp and oink with another guinea pig friend in his new home! This fluffy guy would make a great addition to any ʻohana.

Hawaiian Human Society’s adoptions continue to be by appointment only during the extended stay-at-home order. If you want to add Macnut to your family tree, schedule an appointment at HawaiianHumane.org/adoptions.

Macnut isn’t the only piggy in the house! Incredible small animals, dogs and cats can be found at Hawaiian Humane’s Mōʻiliʻili campus. Visit HawaiianHumane.org to view all available animals and stay updated on all COVID-19 adjustments and updates.

