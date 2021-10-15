2 Find a Home: Luna

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Meet Luna, an energetic and fun-loving five-year-old Pitbull mix who is seeking a loving home.

Luna did have prior living experience with adults and children older than one-year-old in the past. She loves to be the center of attention, which means she should be the only pet in the house.

Hawaiian Humane Society (HHS) said Luna is Heartworm+ and is currently being treated by its team and they will continue with the remaining treatment needed and work with her new family to make sure it is complete.

Luna’s spunky and energetic side requires short walks and minimal exercise while she finishes her treatment process.

If you would like to bring Luna home, schedule an appointment with one of HHS’s adoption counselors by emailing adoptionsappointment@hawaiianhumane.org.

For more information go to, hawaiianhumane.org/adoptions.