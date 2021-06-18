2 Find a Home: Little Bear

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Meet Little Bear! She is a 2-year-old female cat with a unique coat.

She likes to hide away in her favorite spot and keep to herself. Over time, she warms up and comes out of her shell when she is ready to spend time with people. Little Bear loves attention when she feels comfortable and would do best in a household with no other cats.

Make an appointment to adopt Little Bear today! You can make an appointment to adopt easily online. Little Bear is waiting for you to give her a good home and lots of love.

At the moment, Hawaiian Humane has many cats and kittens looking for homes. Through Sunday June 20, the adoption fee for cats 6 months and older at their Mōʻiliʻili campus is only $5! Check out their website to see all available animals and programs.