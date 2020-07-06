2 FIND A HOME: Liana

Photo Credit: Hawai’i Cat Cafe

The Hawaiian Humane Society welcomes all animals, and that includes seniors! Ten-year-old Liana is an older independent feline that likes to keep to herself most of the time but may still do well with another calm pet in the household. Because of her reserved personality, she would do best in a home without children. Is Liana the perfect companion for you?

Hawaiian Humane’s adoptions continue to be by appointment only and we have animals available for adoption at our Mōʻiliʻili campus as well as at off-site locations like Pounce Hawaii, Hawai’i Cat Cafe and select Petco stores across Oahu. If you’re interested in adopting Liana, she’s currently hanging out at the Hawai’i Cat Cafe. Schedule an appointment to learn more about her at HawaiiCatCafe.org.

If Liana has already been adopted, more animals are still available at the Hawaiian Humane Society and our off-site adoption partners. Visit HawaiianHumane.org to view all available animals that are in need of homes, learn more about our adjusted adoptions process and stay updated on all Hawaiian Humane programs and services.