2 Find a Home – Lao

Meet Lao! Lao is an 11-year-old cat that loves to hang out with people. He is very vocal and will meow for attention if you do not give him enough. Lao is a bit older, but he has a very spunky personality despite his grumpy look.
Lao is ready for you to be his best friend. If you are interested in adoption, please book an adoption appointment via Hawaiian Humane’s website. You can also see all available animals for adoption.
If Lao has been adopted before you are able to visit, Hawaiian Humane has lots of animals looking for loving homes.