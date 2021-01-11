2 Find A Home: Ku’uipo

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Meet Ku’uipo! Kuʻuipo is a friendly Pitbull mix and a very quiet girl. She was found as a stray in Pearl City with another dog. She is very cautious at first but will warm up to you quickly. Ku’uipo is heartworm positive but don’t let that discourage you. Hawaiian Humane provides families with the necessary treatment for all heartworm positive dogs adopted through their program.

Ku’uipo would love to start 2021 off with a new family! A generous donor has sponsored her adoption so she is ready to go home to a family that will show her lots of love–adoption fee waived! Schedule an adoptions appointment at HawaiianHumane.org/adoptions to get started.

If Kuʻuipo has already been adopted, Hawaiian Humane has many other loving animals in need of a new home. Visit HawaiianHumane.org to see all pets available for adoption.