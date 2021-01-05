2 Find A Home: Kona

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Meet Kona! She is a 10-year-old dog that loves walks and tons of treats. When she is not relaxing in her favorite spot, she loves to play with her toys or sit in the sun and catch some rays. Kona is ready to spend her golden years with a family that will show her plenty of love. She is shy but will offer lots of love to the person she warms up to. Hawaiian Humane would prefer that Kona go home to a household with no children and experience with bigger dogs. A generous donor has sponsored Kona’s adoption, so her adoption fee will be waived if you decide to make this lovable girl a part of your family.

If you are interested in giving Kona a home, schedule an appointment with Hawaiian Humane today. Adoptions at Hawaiian Humane are currently by appointment only, with limited in-person appointments available. Visit their adoption page at HawaiianHumane.org/adoptions to get started.

If Kona has already been adopted, Hawaiian Humane’s Mōʻiliʻili campus has many great animals for you to meet. Visit HawaiianHumane.org to see their newly updated website and all the incredible animals looking for a new home in the new year!