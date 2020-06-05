2 FIND A HOME: Kirin the cuddle queen

Kirin: Maui Humane Society



Kirin is a very chatty 14-year-old lady who’s the kind of kitty that wants to be by your side and has a line for everything!

She’s been waiting for a home since February, so Kirin is truly ready for a family to shower with a ton of cuddles and kisses.

Although she may be up there in years, Kirin still loves to play with her toys and has quite the adventurous side to her as well. Kirin also has a love of soft beds and curling up in your lap as often as sheI can.

If you or someone you know loves little old ladies with BIG personalities, then call Maui Humane Society and ask for Kirin!