2 Find A Home: Kekoa

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Meet Kekoa! He is a three-year-old Boxer mix. He is a cautious fellow and he will need time to warm up to his new family. Kekoa should not live in a home with cats or small animals. He would do best in a house with a family who is used to big dogs and has no small children. Kekoa likes to play with toys and go for long walks.

If you are interested in adopting this handsome guy, schedule an appointment with Hawaiian Humane. Due to COVID-19 safety precautions, appointments are still by appointment only. Visit their website to get started.

Don’t forget to visit HawaiianHumane.org to check out all the incredible animals available for adoption.

