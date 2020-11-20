2 Find A Home: Katniss

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Katniss is an adorable 4-year-old Pitbull that loves to be around people. She is looking for a family who is able to provide training and show her plenty of love. Katniss likes to chase birds and would do best in a home with no small animals. She is strong and full of energy, so it would be best if she went home with a family with no small children. She can be a bit clumsy and does not yet know her own strength!
If you are interested in adopting this loving girl, be sure to schedule an appointment! Adoptions at Hawaiian Humane continue to be by appointment only due to COVID-19 precautions. To get started with the adoption process, visit HawaiianHumane.org/adoptions.
If Katniss has already found a new family, there are still plenty of other great pets looking for homes. Check out all Hawaiian Humane’s available creature companions and programs at HawaiianHumane.org.