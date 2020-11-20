2 Find A Home: Katniss

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Katniss is an adorable 4-year-old Pitbull that loves to be around people. She is looking for a family who is able to provide training and show her plenty of love. Katniss likes to chase birds and would do best in a home with no small animals. She is strong and full of energy, so it would be best if she went home with a family with no small children. She can be a bit clumsy and does not yet know her own strength!

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

If you are interested in adopting this loving girl, be sure to schedule an appointment! Adoptions at Hawaiian Humane continue to be by appointment only due to COVID-19 precautions. To get started with the adoption process, visit HawaiianHumane.org/adoptions.

If Katniss has already found a new family, there are still plenty of other great pets looking for homes. Check out all Hawaiian Humane’s available creature companions and programs at HawaiianHumane.org.