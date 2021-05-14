2 Find a Home: Jelly Bean

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Jelly Bean is a sweet and affectionate guinea pig that loves to munch on hay and lettuce.

She is friendly with familiar people and loves to be held. Guinea pigs are social creatures and Jelly Bean would do well with another guinea pig to keep her company.

If you are ready to give Jelly Bean a home, book an adoption appointment with Hawaiian Humane here.

Hawaiian Humane is also waiving its adoption fee for guinea pigs until May 23. Be sure to book an appointment online or sign up for their same-day waitlist if you want to give a guinea pig a place to call home.

If Jelly Bean has found another family before you can visit, the Hawaiian Humane Society has lots of guinea pigs and other animals looking for a home.

Check out Hawaiian Humane’s website to see all adoptable animals and for COVID-19 updates.