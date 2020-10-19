2 Find A Home: Jackson

Courtesy: Hawaiian Humane Society



HONOLULU (KHON2) — Meet Jackson! Jackson is playful and loves to be held. He can be very excitable, so he would do best in a household with an experienced cat owner and no small children. He gets along well with people and will want plenty of playtime with cat-safe toys. Don’t forget to give him lots of cuddles.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

Are you interested in meeting this excitable guy? Book an appointment with the Hawaiian Human Society today.

If you are looking for a different pet, there are many great animals at Hawaiian Humane’s Mōʻiliʻili campus to choose from, as well as their off-site adoption partners. Be sure to check out the many programs, pets and COVID-19 updated at HawaiianHumane.org.

Latest Stories on KHON2