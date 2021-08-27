2 Find a Home: Honey

HONOLULU (KHON2) – Meet Honey, a two-year-old cat with only three legs – she is looking for a loving family and home that will be attentive to her needs.

According to Hawaiian Humane Society (HHS), Honey sustained an injury to her back leg, which called for it to be removed to prevent further complications.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

However, she has made a remarkable recovery and she has an energetic spirit. She loves to leap off of boxes, and explore her surroundings.

HHS said Honey would do best with a quiet household where she can get use to walking around on three legs.

HHS is hosting its “Clear The Shelter” event from now until Sept. 19. HHS said to find homes for all the great cats and small animals, HHS and their adoption partners Hawai’i Cat Cafe, Pounce Hawaii and Aloha Kitty Cafe are letting adoptees name their price for cats and small animals only.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

That means you can adopt Honey for an adoption fee of your choosing and give her a loving home for many years to come.

For more information, go to the Hawaiian Humane Society’s website.