2 Find A Home: Honey Bear

PUUNENE, Hawaii (KHON2) — Looking for a cute and cuddly couch potato?

Honey Bear is a 9-year-old senior that may be the perfect fit for you.

He’s a long term foster doggie that’s been looking for a home for many months. While being in foster care, Honey Bear has learned all kinds of good home behavior; like being potty trained, not chewing on things and lots of cute commands like, sitting up and shaking hands.

If you are interested in Honey Bear, make an appointment with the Maui Humane Society.