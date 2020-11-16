2 Find A Home: Honey Bear

PUUNENE, Hawaii (KHON2) — Looking for a cute and cuddly couch potato?
Honey Bear is a 9-year-old senior that may be the perfect fit for you.
He’s a long term foster doggie that’s been looking for a home for many months. While being in foster care, Honey Bear has learned all kinds of good home behavior; like being potty trained, not chewing on things and lots of cute commands like, sitting up and shaking hands.
If you are interested in Honey Bear, make an appointment with the Maui Humane Society.
Latest Stories on KHON2
- Tiare Ikei & Nanea Estrella win national titles as five from Hawai’i earn All-American honors at Women’s World Championships
- Biden, heads of top US companies discuss COVID strategies
- How the feds are preparing for mass COVID-19 vaccinations
- An increase in trade winds expected for the state
- Surfing legend John Shimooka passes away at 51