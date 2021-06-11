2 Find a Home: Hina

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Meet Hina! She is a super curious and spunky 9-month-old female cat. She loves to climb to high places and enjoys exploring the world around her. When Hina is not playing with her toys, she likes to lounge around and look out the window.

If you are interested in adopting this adorable kitten, schedule an adoption appointment. Appointments are made quickly and easily using the Hawaiian Humane Society’s website.

Get Hawaii’s latest news sent to your inbox, click here to subscribe to News 2 You, a daily newsletter.

At the moment, Hawaiian Humane has many adorable kitten and cats looking for homes. Visit their website to see all available animals and programs.