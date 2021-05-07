2 Find a Home: Hey Jude

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Meet Hey Jude! Hey Jude is a lovable 3-year-old Terrier/Mix. He is a very energetic dog that is looking for an active family. At the end of an adventurous day, he loves to cuddle up.

He is very obedient and knows the basic commands. Hey Jude is perfect for the family that likes to be outdoors and burn lots of energy.

If you are ready to let Hey Jude into your heart, we promise he will begin to make life better. Make an appointment to meet this rock star at HawaiianHumane.org/adoptions.

If Hey Jude has already found a family by the time you are able to visit, don’t worry! Hawaiian Humane has many animals looking for loving homes. Check out all their animals, programs and COVID-19 updates on their website.