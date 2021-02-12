2 Find A Home: Hero

Courtesy: Hawaiian Humane Society

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Meet Hero. Hero is a 9 year old dog that has the energy of a puppy. Hero loves to be around people but would prefer to be the only dog in the house. Hero no longer has any teeth, so he will need a diet of soft, easy to chew wet food. What he lacks in teeth, Hero certainly makes up for in character! Hero is a Retriever/Labrador mix, so he will need plenty of exercise, even in his golden years.

Hero is ready for lots of playtime with a new family, so make an appointment to adopt today! Adoptions are by appointment only but are easy to book. Head over to HawaiianHumane.org/adoptions to get started with the adoption process.

If Hero has already found a family, Hawaiian Humane has many other animals looking for loving homes. See all the animals available for adoption as well as other resources from Hawaiian Humane.

