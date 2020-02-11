2 FIND A HOME: Help Nahe Boy from Maui find a forever home

MAUI (KHON2) – The Maui Humane Society is home to many lovable pets looking for their forever home.

Meet Nahe Boy!

MHS says Nahe Boy is a silly 7-year-old mixed breed male that thinks he’s a 62lb. puppy.

Nahe Boy is neutered. He loves to roll in the grass, play in his pool and always flop right over for belly rubs.

He’s a clever cutie that knows simple commands, like sit and down. Nahe Boy is also very motivated to learn more which is thanks to his Canine Good Citizen training.

Nahe Boy has quickly become a Beach Buddies Visitor Program favorite due to his love of meeting new people and going for long walks.

Nahe Boy is currently getting a short break from the kennels with a foster family after waiting for a home since December.

If you’re interested in adopting Nahe Boy, please call (808)877-3680 ext. 3 to set up a time and place to meet him.

For more information on the Maui Humane Society, click here.