2 FIND A HOME: Help Mr. Miyagi find a forever home

HONOLULU (KHON2) – The Kauai Humane Society is home to many animals looking for a forever family. Every so often, we’ll highlight a four-legged friend that is up for adoption.

Meet Mr. Miyagi!

Mr. Miyagi is a senior boy at over 9 years old.

He is a whippet mix, with a fawn and white coloring.

He has been a field trip favorite, going out for the day with lots of visiting families, but he has not yet found his forever home.

Sweet as can be, this senior boy hopes to find his home soon.

Adoption Process:

Fill out a questionnaire, which can be found on the KHS website or click here.

Next, KHS will confirm your current pets (if you have any) are up to date on their monthly preventatives and vaccines.

If you rent your home, KHS will confirm your landlord allows pets.

You will have a conversation with a KHS staff member about this animal to make sure you are the correct math.

Policies:

Cost of Adoption can be seen here