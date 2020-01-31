2 Find a Home: Help ‘Jonah Whale’ find a forever home

The Kauai Humane Society is home to many animals looking for a forever family. Every other week, we’ll highlight a four-legged friend that is up for adoption.

Meet Jonah Whale!

This puppy is one of the bigger one’s out of the litter and has a sandy colored long hair coat.

KHS received a litter of 10 puppies, 5 males and 5 females, on January 28, 2020. They are Pomeranian mixes, all from the same litter. They are about 2 months old. Each looks a little bit different from the other, some looking more Pomeranian than others.

To see the full liter, click here. They are the “J Puppies” as all of their names start with J.

Adoption Process:

Fill out a questionnaire, which can be found on the KHS website or click here.

Next, KHS will confirm your current pets (if you have any) are up to date on their monthly preventatives and vaccines.

If you rent your home, KHS will confirm your landlord allows pets.

You will have a conversation with a KHS staff member about this animal to make sure you are the correct math.

Policies:

Cost of Adoption can be seen here