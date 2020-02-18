2 FIND A HOME: Help ‘Hank’ the feline find a forever home

HONOLULU (KHON2) – The Hawaiian Humane Society on Oahu is home to many four-legged friends looking for a forever home.

Meet Hank!

Hank is a 6-year-old feline who likes to pretend he’s a grumpy old guy, but don’t let Hank’s antics fool you – it’s all an act!

This boy is super sweet and loves chin rubs and lounging around.

Since he’s an older feline, Hank’s adoption fee is actually waived!

All he needs now is the right family to fall in love with him and provide a lifetime of snuggles.

If you’re interested in adopting Hank, visit the Hawaiian Humane Society’s Adoptions Center located at their Mo’ili’ili campus (2700 Waialae Avenue, Honolulu, HI, 96826).

The center’s regular business hours are typically weekdays, from 11 am to 7 pm, and weekends, from 10 am to 4 pm. Holiday hours may vary.

Click here to learn more about the Hawaiian Humane Society’s pet adoptions.