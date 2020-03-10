2 FIND A HOME: Help Godric the hound mix find a forever home

KAUAI (KHON2) – The Kauai Humane Society is home to many animals looking for a forever family. We’re highlighting four-legged friends that are up for adoption.

Godric is a senior boy at over 9-years-old.

He is a hound mix, with the sweetest personality.

Don’t let his age fool you, he’s got plenty of energy and keeps up on all the field trip outings he goes on.

He is becoming one of the longer term residents (he arrived in December), so KHS is hoping to find his forever home very soon!

His personality and temperament are wonderful, and everyone that meets him loves him.

Adoption Process:

Fill out a questionnaire, which can be found on the KHS website or click here.

Next, KHS will confirm your current pets (if you have any) are up to date on their monthly preventatives and vaccines.

If you rent your home, KHS will confirm your landlord allows pets.

You will have a conversation with a KHS staff member about this animal to make sure you are the correct match.

Policies: