2 FIND A HOME: Help Frankie find a furever home

HONOLULU (KHON2) – The Hawaiian Humane Society is home to many four-legged friends looking for forever homes.

Meet Frankie!

Frankie might be 13-years-old, but he still has a lot of personality and love to give! He’s a fan of other dogs and meeting new people as well. Frankie is very friendly and still enjoys going on walks and doing easy hikes. He also very much enjoys taking long naps with his humans and eating soft treats.

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues and “Stay at Home, Work at Home” orders are now in effect at both the county and state levels, the Hawaiian Humane Society remains open with adjustments to programs and scheduling, as well as continued operation of essential services, deemed so by the City & County of Honolulu, including adoptions.

At this time, the Hawaiian Humane Society has more than 300 animals, including Frankie, off-site with emergency foster families and is now in the process of finding them all permanent homes. Check HawaiianHumane.org/EmergencyFosterAdoptions to see all of our available animals that are with foster families and email adoptionsappointment@hawaiianhumane.org to schedule an appointment to learn more about an animal you’re interested in.

If Frankie has already been adopted, more animals continue to be available on Hawaiian Humane’s Emergency Foster Adoptions webpage.

Keep checking to see if there’s another animal that may be a good match for you!