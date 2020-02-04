2 Find a Home: Help Big Island ‘Brownie’ find a forever home

The Hawaii Island Humane Society is home to many animals looking for a forever family. Every so often, we’ll highlight a four-legged friend that is up for adoption.

Meet Brownie!

Brownie is an 8-year-old dog who may actually be a secret Instagram model.

Brownie adores people, loves playing with other dogs and is sure to win you over with her happy smile.

Brownie has been in our the Hawaii Island Humane Society’s care for 144 days and they can’t wait for this lovable dog to find her happily ever after.

The Hawaii Island Humane Society makes it easy to adopt and facilitate inter-island and mainland adoptions.

To learn more about Brownie, email Lauren Nickerson, Hawaii Island Humane Society Community Programs Director at Lauren@hihs.org.

For more information on the Hawaii Island Humane Society, click here.