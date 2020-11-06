2 Find A Home: Ginny

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Meet Ginny! She is a Pointer/Chinese Shar-Pei mix that is 2-years-old. Ginny has a very laid-back personality–perfect for someone looking for a friend to lounge around with. She loves to go for slow walks around the park and takes time to sniff all the trees. She is very friendly and is curious about other dogs.

Are you interested in adopting this sweet girl? Book an appointment with HawaiianHumane.org/adoptions and start relaxing with this peaceful pup. Adoptions at Hawaiian Humane continue to be by appointment only.

If Ginny has found another old soul to hang out with, don’t worry. There are lots of other pets that want to become your friend! Check out all the furry personalities at HawaiianHumane.org and stay informed on COVID-19 updates.

