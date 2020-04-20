2 FIND A HOME: Ginny and Bellatrix could be the ones for you

HONOLULU (KHON2) — For those who are fans of smaller animals, Ginny and Bellatrix could be the ones for you! These 1-year-old American guinea pig sisters are both playful and enjoy chasing each other around their cage, chirping and oinking all the time, cuddling or even hanging out on your shoulder! Currently in a Hawaiian Humane foster home, their foster family shared that both Ginny and Bellatrix also get along well with their large puppy and cats. Bellatrix is said to be the braver of the two while Ginny is more reserved, but they are both big sweethearts who bring out the best in each other.

As the COVID-19 crisis continues and “Stay at Home, Work at Home” orders are now in effect at both the county and state levels, the Hawaiian Humane Society remains open with adjustments to programs and scheduling, as well as continued operation of essential services, deemed so by the City & County of Honolulu, including adoptions.

At this time, the Hawaiian Humane Society has more than 300 animals, including Ginny and Bellatrix, off-site with emergency foster families and is now in the process of finding them all permanent homes with loved ones.

Click here, to see all of our available animals that are with foster families and email adoptionsappointment@hawaiianhumane.org to schedule an appointment to learn more about an animal you’re interested in.