2 Find A Home: Gideon

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Gideon is one cool cat! He is 2-years-old and super spunky! He will often sit on the counter in Hawaiian Humane’s Cat House and watch volunteers work, waiting for the water faucet to come on. He likes to lounge with people and wants plenty of room to roam around. Gideon also active and loves playing with toys! He is always happy to paw at feathers and likes to climb on cat trees. Gideon is FIV+ so he will need to be kept strictly indoors.

Gideon has one lively personality. Are you ready to be his best bud? Make an appointment to adopt at HawaiianHumane.org/adoptions. Adoptions are currently by appointment only due to COVID-19 precautions.

Don’t worry if our friend has found a new pad to call home. There are plenty of loving pets ready for adoption and who want to become your best friend. Check out our programs and latest updates at HawaiianHumane.org.

