2 FIND A HOME: Get to know Roxanne

Have you ever thought your dog might be solar-powered? We’re pretty convinced that there’s a good chance that 3-year-old Roxanne is! Her current foster family shared this hilarious tidbit because Roxanne loves to spend a lot of time in the sun, whether it be playing or simply sunbathing. This affectionate girl would be best suited for a family who has a big heart and experience with large breed dogs.

As the COVID-19 crisis continues and “Stay at Home, Work at Home” orders are in effect at both the county and state levels, the Hawaiian Humane Society remains open with adjustments to programs and scheduling, as well as continued operation of essential services, deemed so by the City & County of Honolulu, including adoptions.

At this time, th­e Hawaiian Humane Society has animals available for adoption at the Hawaiian Humane Society, with off-site adoption partners like the Hawai’i Cat Cafe and Pounce Hawaii, and with emergency foster families in the community. Check both our regular adoptions page as well as our new emergency foster adoptions page at HawaiianHumane.org to see all of our available animals and their locations. Email adoptionsappointment@hawaiianhumane.org to schedule an appointment and learn more about our temporarily adjusted adoptions process. If Roxanne or any other animal you’re interested in has already been adopted, more animals continue to be available. Keep checking to see if there’s another animal that may be a good match for you!