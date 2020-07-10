2 Find A Home: George

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Sweet and affectionate George is a happy-go-lucky four-year-old that can’t wait to find a family of his own! He’s a big fan of pets and belly scratches and also doesn’t mind being picked up/held. If you’re ready for a new companion, George may be purr-fect for you! Please keep in mind that he is FIV+ so this will require him to be an indoor-only cat.

Hawaiian Humane’s adoptions continue to be by appointment only and we have animals available for adoption at our Mōʻiliʻili campus as well as at off-site locations like Pounce Hawaii, Hawai’i Cat Cafe and select Petco stores across Oʻahu. If you’re interested in adopting George, he’s currently hanging out at Hawaiian Humane’s Mōʻiliʻili campus. Visit HawaiianHumane.org to learn more about our current adoptions process and how to schedule an appointment to meet him.

If George has already been adopted, more animals are still available at the Hawaiian Humane Society and our off-site adoption partners. Visit HawaiianHumane.org to view all available animals that are in need of homes, learn more about our adjusted adoptions process and stay updated on all Hawaiian Humane programs and services.