2 Find a Home: Gali

Meet Gali! Hawaiian Humane is looking for a loving home for this 11-year-old Airedale Terrier mix that came in because his former owners could no longer care for him. Although he has been here a while, Hawaiian Humane’s team is dedicated to finding him the perfect home. He is a special dog that loves to relax but would prefer to be the only dog in the house. He can’t live with cats or other small animals.

Gali would do best with an older family or a couple who does not have any young children. He is extremely friendly and would love to spend his golden years receiving love and attention. He is well-behaved and would make the perfect companion to someone willing to show him compassion.

Hawaiian Humane’s adoption fee is waived for seniors 55 years of age and older who adopt pets older than 6 years of age. If you are looking for an older pet, be sure to check out Gali! He will make an excellent companion to anyone who can provide him with companionship. Visit Hawaiian Humane’s website to learn how to adopt Gali.