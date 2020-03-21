2 FIND A HOME: Eugene the sweet senior beagle finds a foster home!

2 Find a Home

KAUAI (KHON2) – We previously told you about Eugene, a senior beagle living at the Kauai Humane Society.

He’s a 13-year-old dog with cataracts in both of his eyes and seems to be hard of hearing.

KHS reached out to the public to help Eugene find a home because when he was alone in his kennel, he would be confused and walk in circles.

Well, good news, Eugene has found a foster home!!

Just one week after KHS call for help, Eugene was able to find a sweet foster home and is now enjoying a lot of hugs and kisses.

