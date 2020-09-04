2 Find A Home: Elrond

Hawaiian Humane Society

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Elrond is a 4-year old orange tabby who is as strong and wise as his elven namesake. You won’t need a ring to rule his heart–just a lot of cheek scratches! Elrond would do best in a home with gentle people who can provide him a comfortable and nurturing life indoors.

Hawaiian Humane’s adoptions continue to be by appointment only. If you’re interested in welcoming Elrond into your realm, schedule an appointment to learn more about him at HawaiianHumane.org/adoptions.

If Elrond has already been adopted, more animals are still available at Hawaiian Humane’s Mōʻiliʻili campus. Visit HawaiianHumane.org to view all available animals that are in need of homes and stay updated on all COVID-19 adjustments and updates.