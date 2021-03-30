2 Find A Home: Ehukai

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Meet Ehukai! She is a small girl who looks like a kitten, but is actually 4 years old. She is cautious of strangers, but is super curious! Once she warms up to people, she is very affectionate and playful.

Ehukai would do best in a quiet home with lots of attention. She is FIV+, so she will need to be kept indoors. FIV is not contagious to humans, and FIV+ cats can live healthy, normal lives with proper care, just like any other cat.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

If you are interested in meeting Ehukai, click here to schedule an appointment.

If Ehukai has already found a home by the time you visit, don’t worry! Keep updated on available animals, programs and COVID-19 updates on their website at HawaiianHumane.org.