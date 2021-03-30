2 Find A Home: Ehukai

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Meet Ehukai! She is a small girl who looks like a kitten, but is actually 4 years old. She is cautious of strangers, but is super curious! Once she warms up to people, she is very affectionate and playful.
Ehukai would do best in a quiet home with lots of attention. She is FIV+, so she will need to be kept indoors. FIV is not contagious to humans, and FIV+ cats can live healthy, normal lives with proper care, just like any other cat.
If you are interested in meeting Ehukai, click here to schedule an appointment.
If Ehukai has already found a home by the time you visit, don’t worry! Keep updated on available animals, programs and COVID-19 updates on their website at HawaiianHumane.org.