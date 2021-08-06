2 Find a Home: Edwina

2 Find a Home
Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: Hawaiian Humane Society

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Meet Edwina! She is a seven-year-old Terrier Mix that was found as a stray.

Edwina loves to go for walks and lay in the shade. She would do best in a home with no small animals or other dogs. She has a big heart full of love to give a new family.

Edwina is looking for her perfect home. If you are interested in adopting Edwina, visit Hawaiian Humane’s website to learn how. If Edwina has already found a home by the time you visit, Hawaiian Humane has plenty of other wonderful animals looking for homes.

LISTEN to Hawaii’s latest news on the go, it’s KHON 2GO

Keep up-to-date on Hawaiian Humane’s programs and services here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories