2 Find a Home: Edwina

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Meet Edwina! She is a seven-year-old Terrier Mix that was found as a stray.

Edwina loves to go for walks and lay in the shade. She would do best in a home with no small animals or other dogs. She has a big heart full of love to give a new family.

Edwina is looking for her perfect home. If you are interested in adopting Edwina, visit Hawaiian Humane’s website to learn how. If Edwina has already found a home by the time you visit, Hawaiian Humane has plenty of other wonderful animals looking for homes.

