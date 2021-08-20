2 Find a Home: Dobby

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Are you looking for a loyal pal to keep you company? Meet Dobby!

Dobby is a loving two-year-old cat that wants to be the only cat in the house. Although he will be a bit shy at first, he quickly warms up to people and likes to explore. He likes to chase around balls and adorably roll around on the floor.

If you are interested in adopting Dobby, no socks needed! Check out the Hawaiian Humane Society’s website to learn how.

Don’t worry if Dobby has already found a home by the time you make your visit. You can check out all the other animals looking for homes and find your perfect fit!

