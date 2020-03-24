2 FIND A HOME: Do you need a Sweety to keep you company at home?

HONOLULU (KHON2) – If you find yourselves at home for the next couple of weeks, why not spend that time with a four-legged friend?

Meet Sweety!

Sweety is an 8-year-old domestic shorthair mix. She’s shy and sweet is also one of Hawaiian Humane Society’s most senior residents – she’s been waiting for a new family for almost a year!

Since coming to the Hawaiian Humane Society in April 2019, she has been at both the Mo’ili’ili campus and the Hawai’i Cat Café meeting potential new human companions.

If you’re interested in meeting Sweety, she is currently located at the Hawai’i Cat Café along with other available felines.

Schedule an appointment with the café at HawaiiCatCafe.org to get to know her today.

As the COVID-19 crisis continues and “Stay at Home, Work at Home” orders go into effect at both the county and state levels, the Hawaiian Humane Society remains open with adjustments to programs and scheduling, as well as continued operation of essential services, deemed so by the City & County of Honolulu, including adoptions.

At this time, adoptions at the Hawaiian Humane Society will be by appointment only until further notice.

Email adoptionsappointment@hawaiianhumane.org to schedule an appointment to adopt an animal(s) that is available at our Mo’ili’ili campus today.

More than 100 other animals are still available at the Hawaiian Humane Society. Visit HawaiianHumane.org to view all available animals that are in need of homes.