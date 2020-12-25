2 Find A Home: Cookie and Oreo

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Get ready for a double dose of cuteness! They may look incredibly alike, but Cookie and Oreo are a bonded pair that bring two very friendly, yet different, personalities to the table.

Both are 2-year-old domestic shorthair cats that are friendly to everyone. Oreo is very talkative. He is active and ready to become anyone’s best friend. Cookie loves to relax and wants to lay in your lap. He wants all the back scratches and treats he can get. While very much their own cat, they love to cuddle up with one another and would do good in any home where they can stay together and receive lots of love.

Hawaiian Humane wants this duo to go home together so that they can continue their lifelong friendship. If you are interested in adoption, schedule an adoption appointment with Hawaiian Humane today at HawaiianHumane.org/adoptions. Adoptions are currently by appointment only due to COVID-19 precautions, but they are allowing limited in-person appointments.

If this dynamic duo has already been adopted, Hawaiian Humane has many great animals in need of homes. Visit HawaiianHumane.org to see their newly updated website and all the incredible animals up for adoption.