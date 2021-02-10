2 Find A Home: Cody

HONOLULU (KHON2) — If you’re looking for a cuddle bug, Cody is the perfect fit!
He is a laid-back and loyal buddy that would love to sit by your side, watch movies and has super soft ears just begging to be rubbed.
The 9-year-old senior is a clever guy that already knows lots of commands like “sit”, “down” and even “shake” .
He enjoys playing with his toys, earning tasty treats and laying on a nice soft bed.
Cody would prefer a home without other animals and kids.
To find out more information about this sweet guy, click here.