2 Find A Home: Coco

Hawaiian Humane Society

Hawaiian Humane Society

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Meet Coco! Coco is a sweet girl who is a retired mama with a puppy’s heart and is ready to find a home with a loving family. Coco is five years old and has plenty of energy. She loves to go on walks and is as sweet as can be. She is smart, knows how to sit and is always happy to see people. Coco is an American Pitbull/mix and is 40 pounds.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

Are you interested in meeting this lovable girl? Adoptions continue to be by appointment only, but getting an appointment is easy! Schedule yours online at HawaiianHumane.org/adoptions today.

If you are looking for a different pet, there are many great animals at Hawaiian Humane’s Mōʻiliʻili campus to choose from, as well as their off-site adoption partners. Be sure to check out the many programs, pets and COVID-19 updated at HawaiianHumane.com.

Latest Stories on KHON2