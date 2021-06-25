2 Find a Home: Cloud

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Meet Cloud! She is a very friendly rabbit that likes to munch on her hay and hop around her cage.

She enjoys watching the world around her and is friendly with all people. She is a large rabbit and will need a big pen with plenty of room for her to explore.

Check out Hawaiian Humane Society. You can make an appointment to adopt Cloud easily online.

Hawaiian Humane’s website updates in real-time so you always know what animals are currently available.

Plus, on Saturday, June 26 and Sunday, June 27, Hawaiian Humane is offering a summer adoption special for those looking for a small animal or an older cat. Adoption fees will be waived for all cats who are seven months and older and all small animals over the weekend. Be sure to make an appointment ahead of time or sign up for their same-day waitlist to get your new furry friend. Click here for more information.