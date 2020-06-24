2 Find A Home: Cilantro

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Need a little spice in your life? Two-month-old Cilantro can help! This sweet two-month-old is currently hanging out with our friends at Pounce Hawaii and is in need of a new family who can help her live her best life. If you’re ready to add a feline member to your ohana, consider Cilantro!

Hawaiian Humane’s adoptions continue to be by appointment only and we have animals available for adoption at our Mōʻiliʻili campus as well as at off-site locations like Pounce Hawaii and Hawai’i Cat Cafe. If you’re interested in adding Cilantro to your ohana, schedule an appointment to learn more about her at PounceHawaii.com.

If Cilantro has already been adopted, more animals are still available at the Hawaiian Humane Society and our off-site adoption partners. Visit HawaiianHumane.org to view all available animals that are in need of homes and stay updated on all COVID-19 adjustments and updates.