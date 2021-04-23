2 Find a Home – Cherie

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Meet Cherie! Cherie is a 4-year-old female domestic shorthair brought to the Hawaiian Humane Society as a stray from Honolulu.

Cherie is shy at first, but she is sure to show you her sweet and loving side in a patient and nurturing environment. She is a simple girl who enjoys treats, taking naps by the window in the sunlight and familiar people that give her gentle affection.

Cherie is currently located at Hawaiian Humane’s Mo’ili’ili Campus. Her ideal household is one with experienced cat owners and no other animals. She has been with Hawaiian Humane for eleven months and is very ready to meet her purr-fect match.

If you are interested in adoption, schedule an appointment here to get started. Check out their new website and more here.