2 FIND A HOME: Carlton

HONOLULU (KHON2) — He may not be the speediest but Carlton will race into your heart, especially if you’re looking for a pet that’s turtle-y awesome. Three-year-old Carlton originally arrived at the Hawaiian Humane Society in early June and is ready to soak up the sun with a family of his own this summer. If you’re considering a new addition to your household but you prefer less fluff, we whole-heartedly suggest Carlton!

Hawaiian Humane’s adoptions continue to be by appointment only and we have animals available for adoption at our Moiliili campus as well as at off-site locations including Hawai’i Cat Cafe and Pounce Hawaii. If you’re interested in adding Carlton to your ohana, schedule an appointment to learn more about him by emailing adoptionsappointment@hawaiianhumane.org.

If Carlton has already been adopted, more animals are still available at the Hawaiian Humane Society and our off-site adoption partners. Visit HawaiianHumane.org to view all available animals that are in need of homes and stay updated on all COVID-19 updates.