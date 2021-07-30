2 Find a Home: Cali

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Are you looking for an energetic cat that loves to purr? Look no further! Cali is the perfect match for you.

Cali is a one-year-old Calico cat waiting for the ideal family to give her all the attention she wants. She will occasionally want to cuddle but then get back to her busy schedule of looking out the window and finding the sunniest spot to lay in.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

Cali would do best as the only cat in the house as she can become quite frightened of other cats. She is playful and especially loves her feather toys.

If you are interested in adopting Cali, visit Hawaiian Humane’s website to learn how. If Cali has already found a home by the time you make your visit, Hawaiian Humane has plenty of other animals looking for homes.

Keep up-to-date on Hawaiian Humane’s programs and services by clicking here.