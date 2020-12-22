2 Find A Home: Bunny

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Meet Bunny! Despite her name, she is not a rabbit. She is a 2-year-old white and orange-point cat that loves to lounge around and look beautiful. She can be a bit shy at first, but once she warms up, she will love to snuggle up with you. She will also eat all the cat treats she can get. She likes to play with her feather toys and bat around small balls for cats. Bunny is looking for a home that will be patient while she gets to know her new family and surroundings.

If you are interested in adopting this lovable girl, be sure to schedule an appointment! Adoptions at Hawaiian Humane continue to be by appointment only due to COVID-19 precautions, but they are allowing limited in-person appointments. To get started with the adoption process, visit HawaiianHumane.org/adoptions.

If Bunny has already found a new family, there are still plenty of other great pets looking for homes. Check out all Hawaiian Humane’s available creature companions and their new website at HawaiianHumane.org.