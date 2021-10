HONOLULU (KHON2) — Meet Bugs, she is four months old and this kitten is excited to find a new home.

Bugs has a curious spirit and the Hawaiian Humane Society (HHS) said she loves to play with her feather toys.

According HHS, Bugs will need lots of attention and socialization to make sure she grows up healthy and playful.

For more information on how to adopt Bugs, visit the Hawaiian Humane Society’s website.