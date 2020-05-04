2 FIND A HOME: Buddy

Live Now
House Select Committee on COVID-19 discusses economy, unemployment and reopening businesses

Hawaiian Humane Society

Buddy is a 4 year old American Pit Bull and Terrier mix. He is a large size dog at approximately 50 lbs. He is currently living in a foster home, but he is still looking for his forever! Buddy would do best with an active & loving family. He LOVES the tennis ball and will play fetch with you forever! In his foster home, he goes hiking, running at the beach, swimming, and of course- lots of cuddling at night! He is very smart and picks up training quickly. Don’t miss out on this smart & sweet BIG puppy dog! 


“Buddy is very active and fun. He loves to hike and play at the beach. He also enjoys cuddling and taking day naps. Buddy knows some basic commands and is eager to learn more. He loves people and always wants to say hello to everyone. His excitement and energy is contagious. Buddy walks extremely well on the leash and enjoys his walks. He is a very sweet boy who has a ton of love in his heart. He snores every once in a while and it is adorable,” according to his foster dad. 

To learn more about Buddy or to adopt Buddy please email fosters@kauaihumane.org or fill out an adoption application, which can be found at www.kauaihumane.org/adopting-from-khs/.

