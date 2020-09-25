2 Find A Home: Buddy

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Buddy is a five-year-old cat that is looking for a new best friend! He is 14 pounds and wants to be around a family that will play with him and shows him attention. If you are looking for a cat with a big personality, look no further. Make sure to spoil him with plenty of toys and places to safely climb!

If you think Buddy would make a great companion, visit HawaiianHumane.org/adoptions to get started. Hawaiian Humane is by online appointment only during COVID-19.

Is Buddy not your guy? There are plenty of other great personalities to choose from. For more information about available pets and the Hawaiian Humane Society, check out HawaiianHumane.org.

