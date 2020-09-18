2 Find a Home: Brûlée

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Did you know that 80% of orange cats are male? That makes this week’s 2 Find a Home pet extra sweet! Meet Brûlée, a lively five-month-old tabby who loves to play with her toys. Young and energetic, she needs plenty of socialization and affection. Brûlée is looking for a home to play in and show off her spunky personality.

Ready to welcome this lucky lady into your home? Be sure to book an adoptions appointment ahead of time! Hawaiian Humane’s adoptions continue to be by online appointment only due to COVID-19 precautions. Schedule your appointment at HawaiianHumane.org/Adoptions.

